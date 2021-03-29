Public support sought to locate missing girl

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

Public assistance has been sought to locate a 10-year-old girl reported missing from the Welisenawatte area in Meegoda.

Chairman of the National Child Protection Authority (NCPA) Muditha Vidanapathirana told Colombo Gazette that the child has been reported missing from Friday (26).

Vidanapathirana said the child’s mother had divorced the father and left to the United Kingdom 2 years ago, where she had remarried.

The father of the child had thereafter died in November 2020, following which she was taken care by her grandparents and an uncle.

The NCPA Chairman said the child’s mother had returned to Sri Lanka and had attempted to obtain legal custody of the child in order to take her to the UK.

Muditha Vidanapathirana said the Court too had issued three orders calling on the grandparents and uncle to produce the child to identify her fingerprints.

However, the trio are said to have concealed the child, prompting the mother of the child to file a complaint with the NCPA claiming that she was missing.

Vidanapathirana said he had written to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) in this regard and no action had been taken.

He said thereafter, the NCPA had reached out to the Public Security Minister requesting approval to seek the assistance of the public to find the missing child.

The public have been requested to inform the NCPA of any information on the child via the telephone number 0112 778 911 or the NCPA hotline1929. (Colombo Gazette)