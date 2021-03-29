Myanmar Generals celebrate amid global fury over massacre

More than 400 people have now been killed in the suppression of protests in Myanmar since the 1 February coup.

The military seized control of the South East Asian country after an election which Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD) party won by a landslide.

The defence chiefs of a dozen nations, including the UK, on Sunday issued a rare joint statement condemning the military’s violent actions.

The US, Japan and Australia were also among the signatories of a statement that said: “A professional military follows international standards for conduct and is responsible for protecting – not harming – the people it serves.”

The UK government has also urged all British nationals in Myanmar to “leave the country as soon as possible”.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said the advice “follows the significant increase in violence on 27 March”.

“We were previously advising British nationals to leave unless they had an urgent need to stay,” it added.