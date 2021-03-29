Mother of three arrested for murdering husband

A mother of three has been arrested for murdering her husband at their house in Koswatte.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that the woman had killed her husband following a private dispute.

The Police said the crime had been committed in Lunuwila in Koswatte.

A 44-year-old man was killed by a 38-year-old woman using a bed sheet.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that the three children of the couple have been taken into Police care.

The Koswatte Police are conducting further investigations. (Colombo Gazette)