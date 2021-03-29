Judge withdraws from case on cremation of Covid infected infant

Supreme Court Judge Yasantha Kodagoda has withdrawn from the case over the cremation of a Covid infected 20-day-old infant.

The parents of the child had filed a Fundamental Rights (FR) petition after the child was forcibly cremated last December.

The child died while being treated at the Lady Ridgeway Children’s Hospital in Colombo.

Justices Priyantha Jayawardena, L. T. B. Dehideniya, Gamini Amarasekara, Yasantha Kodagoda, and Kumuduni Wickramasinghe were to hear the petition today.

However, Kodagoda withdrew from hearing the FR petition citing personal reasons.

Consideration of the petition was postponed to 25 May. (Colombo Gazette)