Isro’s Chandrayaan-3 launch next year: Govt

The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) plans to launch its third mission to the Moon next year, the government said on Wednesday. In a written response to a question in the Lok Sabha, minister of state for the department of space, Jitendra Singh, said that the Chandrayaan-3 mission will carry only a lander and a rover.

The space agency earlier planned to launch the Chandrayaan 3 mission either in late 2020 or early 2021. However, most missions were rescheduled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The integrated spacecraft is being realised for planned launch during 2022,” Singh said, adding that the spacecraft is in “advanced stages” of realisation, with the propulsion system already built and undergoing tests. The lander structure has also been built and is currently being fitted with its propulsion system, he said.

India’s second mission to the Moon, Chandrayaan-2, lost contact with Earth just 2.1km away from the surface of the Moon in 2019. While the lander, Vikram, made a hard landing on the lunar surface, the orbiter is expected to remain in position for seven years. (Hindustan Times)