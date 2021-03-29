Hilton Colombo has Easter, cracked with eggs, gifts and chocolate delicacies galore

With Easter fast approaching, Hilton Colombo is bursting with an array of spectacular and classic Easter treats as well as gourmet delicacies, making it the ideal place to find that perfect gift for chocoholics or prepare to indulge your own sweet tooth. Hilton Colombo’s restaurants have also introduced seasonal surprises to their menus, giving you the perfect venue to celebrate Easter.

Discover an impressive Easter Brunch at Graze Kitchen on Easter Sunday (4th April) from 12nn to 2.30pm and enjoy a bountiful meal with the entire family. Live-Cooking stations will unveil a fantastic selection of international delicacies that will make this Easter Sunday Brunch a memorable occasion. The buffet will include Thai, Western, Indian, Chinese, Japanese, Turkish and Italian dishes, plus a long list of more than 100 mouthwatering items created solely for this special occasion. And, of course, “Bunny Ears” will be hopping around and distributing colorful chocolate eggs to all the children. Easter Brunch is priced at Rs 4888nett per person and prior bookings are recommended.

From the 2nd to the 4th of April your Easter egg hunt at Café Kai gets even more exciting with the range of chocolate eggs available from Chocolate Rochers – a hard chocolate shell with salted caramel ganache and milk chocolate nutty glaze, to dark chocolate and milk chocolate eggs with filling, chocolate bunnies in all sizes and Easter chocolate cake pops. “You’re truly spoilt for choice!” says Gigi De Silva, Marcom Manager, Hilton Colombo. “An endless variety of Easter gifting options like a range of Easter novelty cakes and cupcakes in all shapes and forms, Easter egg Danishes and hot cross buns baked fresh, will be on the shelves daily during this period. And for those who have out-grown the Easter eggs, Café Kai has bloomed with flowers, introducing colourful bouquets making it the perfect gift for your loved one” she commented.

Furthermore, if you feel like celebrating in the comfort of your home, there are three special menus in fish, chicken and lamb with accompaniments you could choose from; plenty for four people or more, ranging from Rs 4888nett to Rs 6888nett and will be available between the 2nd and 4th of April. To place your orders, visit www.shop.hiltoncolombo1.com. *Free delivery within Colombo 1 – 15 and selected suburbs. *Terms & Conditions apply.