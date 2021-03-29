Elegance expands list of global powerhouses as the Publicis Groupe relocates to their Rajagiriya office

Elegance Workspaces, Sri Lanka’s exclusive, luxury workspace, has welcomed yet another global giant and Sri Lanka’s most awarded creative network – The Publicis Groupe, to its all-new office complex at Rajagiriya.

The new Publicis Groupe office was inaugurated on 1st December 2020 and is designed to instill the company’s Power of One culture, which unites Publicis, Leo Burnett, MSL, Digitas, Content Factory and Starcom under one roof to discuss, ideate and integrate as one dynamic team. The modern open floor plan and state-of-the-art facilities of the new office provide a fresh outlook for Publicis Groupe in Sri Lanka, a powerhouse of energetic talent that is collaborating and creating fresh work. The contemporary and aesthetically-designed workspace will no doubt prove to be an incubator for award-winning innovation into the future for the forward-thinking organisation.

The move also provides a launch pad for the Groupe to facilitate new and exciting external growth. One such opportunity for external growth is Publicis Incub8, which focuses on providing start-ups with the knowledge they need to position and market their products and services successfully. This project is spearheaded by Chief Strategy Officer, Murtaza A. Tajbhoy and has the potential to create start-up partnerships with Publicis Groupe, Sri Lanka as well.

Sharing his thoughts, Publicis Groupe Sri Lanka’s CEO, Sanjay Chaudhari said, “Our new location at the ultra-modern Elegance office in Rajagiriya matches the dynamism and energy of our talent and our name. We look ahead to 2021 and beyond with optimism to elevate our business practices to the next level.”

Meanwhile, Elegance Workspaces has unveiled their third office complex location further cementing their position as the largest serviced workspace provider in the country. Located at Queens Road Colombo 3, the new complex brings international-standard office facilities, unmatched services as well as access to exclusive events, packages and privileges to the heart of the city. With its strategic location, the new workspace offers iconic and immersive spaces that maximise functionality and ergonomics thereby helping facilitate connections between like-minded professionals and opening the door to new opportunities.

Since the launch of their flagship workspace in Colombo 07 in November 2019, Elegance Workspaces has redefined the concept that such workspaces were predominantly the domain of freelancers, start-ups and entrepreneurs. By bringing on board a host of Fortune 500 companies and MNC’s such as the Publicis Groupe, Dell, Fiserv, Minor International and Path, the company has demonstrated that serviced offices can offer significantly more upside than those afforded through more traditional avenues such as commercial real estate.