Coronavirus death toll in Sri Lanka continues to rise

The coronavirus death toll in Sri Lanka continued to rise today.

The Government said that five more deaths were confirmed today.

According to the Health Ministry, the death toll from the virus in Sri Lanka rose to 566 today.

The five victims included two people who had died in early February and three over the last two days.

The latest victims included a 70-year-old man from Ethul Kotte.

He was admitted to the Colombo National Hospital but was transferred to the National Infectious Disease Hospital in Angoda after testing positive for the coronavirus. He died at the hospital.

The other victims included a 63-year-old man from Kandana, a 45-year-old man from Colombo 15, a 55-year-old man from Kalutara and a 67-year-old man from Colombo 13. (Colombo Gazette)