Young Yannik outshines all, Indrajith Fernando grabs Masters

Indrajith Fernando won the Royal Colombo Golf Club Masters 2021, with a nett score of 67, closely followed by Lal Rupasinghe, who had a score of 70.

The Senior Division was won by Roy Anthony, with Rienzie Fernando coming in second. In the Ladies event, veteran golfer Anouk Chitty edged out youngster Kayla Perera to come away with the championship.

Fifteen-year-old golfing sensation Yannik Kumara humbled all veteran golfers when he grabbed the Overall Winners award at the 114th Captains Cup which took place last weekend at the Royal Colombo Golf Club (RCGC) Course – Borella. In fact, Yannik won the same event in 2018, when he had just turned 12.

Another youngster, Nirekh Tejwani, was runner-up at the main event. This speaks volumes about junior golf in the country being on the fast track to success with the support of the hard-working committee.

Three airline tickets were awarded to the tournament performers by SriLankan Airlines Chairman Ashoka Pathirage, dedicated to the excellent servicesrendered by Captain Navin de Silva for over 35 years to the airline. The awards were won by Mahendra Jayasekera, Chris Bowers and Anouk Chitty for coming nearest to the pin in the fourth, ninth and 15th holes, respectively.

The Captains Cup has been played since 1898 sans interruption, other than during the height of the Second World War (1942-1947). It is a traditional event, which is followed by the members taking part in a luncheon hosted by the Captain of the Club Navin de Silva.

With the conclusion of this event, also the last as the Club Captain for de Silva, another veteran golfer and banker Jehan Ismail is tipped to take over the Presidency of RCGC at the Club Annual General Meeting, which is scheduled to take place on 25 March.