President insists Sri Lanka will not succumb to pressure from Geneva

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has insisted that Sri Lanka will not succumb to pressure from the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva.
The President said that Sri Lanka’s sovereignty was betrayed by the former Government by co-sponsoring a resolution on Sri Lanka at the UNHRC.
He said that the current Government withdrew from the resolution and now there is pressure on Sri Lanka from some countries.
However, the President said Sri Lanka is not shaken and is prepared to face the pressure.
“We are a free nation. We can deal with our own issues. We can face those pressures,” he said.
The President also said that Sri Lanka is not prepared to get involved in the power struggle of other countries in the Indian Ocean,” he said.
The President said that Sri Lanka will not betray its sovereignty to meet the expectations of other countries.
The UNHRC recently passed a resolution on Sri Lanka establishing a powerful new accountability process to collect, analyze, and preserve evidence of international crimes committed in Sri Lanka for use in future prosecutions.
The resolution was adopted in response to a devastating report in January by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, on the failure of successive Sri Lankan governments to provide justice and accountability for the victims of the war.
It establishes a dedicated new capacity within the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights “to collect, consolidate, analyse and preserve information and evidence” of gross violations of human rights or serious violations of international humanitarian law committed in Sri Lanka, and “to advocate for victims and survivors, and to support relevant judicial and other proceedings, including in Member States, with competent jurisdiction.” (Colombo Gazette)
The West committed war crimes in Iraq and Afghanistan. Julian Assange is in prison in the United Kingdom and Edward Snowden has sought political asylum in Russia. If Western nations really follow democracy then Julian Assange should be allowed to expose the truth freely and Edward Snowden should be allowed to continue exposing the truth in the United States.
India is a democratic country, but almost every vote is bought by bribing the poor people. India turned Tamil youths into terrorists. The Western nations funded the LTTE through Tamil diaspora and encouraged child suicides. But they are great preches of democracy and pushing the UN resolution on Sri Lanka. In fact democracy and human rights were totally ignored when the British invaded Australasia and North America on genocides.
President Gota although restrained in his response, has expressed the views of all reasonable Sri Lankan’s. The President appears to be mellowing with age.