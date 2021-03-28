Over 894,000 people vaccinated in Sri Lanka so far

Over 894,000 people have been vaccinated in Sri Lanka so far, the Health Ministry said.

The Health Ministry said that 894,053 have been vaccinated since 29th January 2021

A total of 9,889 people were vaccinated in Sri Lanka yesterday (Saturday).

on Friday 14,455 people were vaccinated in Sri Lanka, the Health Ministry said.

The Government commenced a mass vaccination program on January 29th after receiving the first stock of AstraZeneca vaccines from India.

The State Pharmaceutical Corporation (SPC) has now begun discussions with Britain to purchase AstraZeneca doses from the UK, especially since authorities are doubtful if the Serum Institute in India can now supply the remaining 8.5 million vaccinations which had initially been requested.

The SPC had initially requested Serum Institute in India for 10 million vaccination doses however the Institute had agreed to supply 1.5 million doses. While these doses will come in as scheduled, the SPC is doubtful if Serum Institute can supply the remaining 8.5 million doses with its new export restrictions on the dosages.

An official from the SPC had told reporters that it had begun discussions to procure the remaining 8.5 million doses from AstraZeneca in the UK and had requested them to send the necessary documents for the approval of the National Medicines Regulatory Authority (NMRA). (Colombo Gazette)