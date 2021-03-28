Jaffna schools closed as Covid spreads rapidly

All schools in Jaffna have been temporarily closed as the coronavirus is spreading rapidly is some areas in the District.

Officials said that schools in the Jaffna Education Zone will be closed for one week from tomorrow (Monday).

The decision has been taken after another 88 people were found to be infected with the coronavirus in Jaffna.

Officials said that on Friday 23 people were found to be infected in Jaffna while on Thursday the number stood at 77.

Several areas in Jaffna were placed under isolation from Friday for 10 days after Covid infections saw a rapid increase.

Health authorities said that the main Jaffna bus stand and several roads around the Jaffna town had been shut.

Local officials have also banned weddings, gatherings and other events in Jaffna until further notice.

Restrictions have also been imposed on the number of people attending funerals in Jaffna.

Local officials said that restrictions have also been imposed on unnecessary movements by the public in Jaffna. (Colombo Gazette)