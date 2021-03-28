Institutions urged to have contingency plans as crime rate increases

Institutions, including shopping malls and stores, have been urged to have contingency plans as the crime rate in Sri Lanka has seen an increase.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that with the Sinhala and Tamil New Year around the corner, there have been reports of an increase in theft related crimes.

He said that the crimes include snatching chains, stealing money and breaking into financial institutions, jewellery stores and shops.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that most criminals wear jackets and have full face helmets on.

The Police Spokesman said that security precautions must be taken when opening a bank, financial institution or jewellery store and when money is transferred from the store.

He also said that having a whistle or some type of bell will be useful in such circumstances.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that a contingency plan must be in place in the event a criminal enters an institution.

The Police Spokesman said that the employees must be made aware of such contingency plans. (Colombo Gazette)