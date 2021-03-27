No security plan yet for Colombo Port City

A security plan has not yet been discussed for the Colombo Port City, officials said.

At a discussion held in Colombo it was brought to light that a security plan for the Colombo Port City Project is yet to be finalized.

The Institute of National Security Studies said that the gathering opined that there should be an integrated approach for national security within the Port City incorporating the three forces, police, firefighters etc.

As a keypoint, it was stated the need to allocate responsible authority to engage in operation and maintainance of breakwater to fill the current vaccum of authority.

Institute of National Security Studies (INSS) held a public lecture, on 26th March at the institute premises with the participation of experts from tri-forces, academia diplomatic fields as well as from Urban Development Authority.

The event was marked as the first discussion convened on Colombo Port City Project following the cabinet approval gained on 24th, March 2021 on Port City legislation.

Accordingly, the discussion by various stakeholders at this discussion comprehensively aimed to address the contemporary and future issues related to the establishment of the Port City on how the relevant authorities should grapple with ensuring national security.

The lecture was moderated by Admiral (Prof) Jayanath Colombage RSP VSV USP rcds psc; Director General of the INSS and Secretary to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the guest speaker was Eng. S. K. A.P. Devaraja, Director General (Development) of State Ministry of Urban Development, Coast Conservation,Waste Disposal and Community Cleanliness.

Other experts such as Former Commander Air Force; Air Chief Marshal Gagan Bulathsinghala RWP,RSP,VSV,USP,Mphil,MSc,FIM (SL) ndc, psc., Dr. Kamal Ranatunga Senior Lecturer Department of Zoology, University of Sri Jayawardenapura, Commander D V C B Paulis (Retd) Managing Director Neat Solutions, Commodore De Silva, USP, ndc, psc, and Captain R.Joseph RSP,USP,psc,MCPS of Sri Lanka Navy contributed to this discussion which was insightful and visionary. (Colombo Gazette)