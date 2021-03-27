Muslim Council writes to IGP on arrest of Azath Salley

The Muslim Council of Sri Lanka (MCSL) has written to Inspector General of Police (IGP) C.D Wickramaratne raising concerns over the arrest and detention under the prevention of terrorism act of former Governor Azath Salley.

MCSL says Azath Salley is a vocal Muslim activist and is among the many other Muslims also detained under the PTA without being charged, including Hejaaz Hezbullah, Ramzy Razick and Ahnaf the poet.

“Salley has been a vociferous critique of all forms of extremism and terrorism including a few extremists in the Muslim community in Sri Lanka. Since 2014, He has been one of the few Muslims who brought to the attention of the authorities, some who were radicalizing Muslim youth. He has made several complaints in writing to your good office and voiced his concerns in hundreds of media press conferences the threat posed by a few Muslims who were extreme in their views,” the Muslim Council of Sri Lanka said.

The Muslim Council says it shocks the Muslim community that Azath Salley has been taken into custody under the Prevention of Terrorism Act.

“He has always condemned terrorism in Sri Lanka and around the world. Immediately after 21/4, He was one of the first to point fingers at the terrorist Zaharan and brought to the attention of the authorities the numerous complaints he has made against some of the extremist groups,” the Muslim Council of Sri Lanka said.

The Muslim Council called on the IGP to conduct an impartial inquiry and release Salley if not found guilty.

It also urged the IGP to conduct impartial inquiries and charge or release all other persons detained under the Prevention of Terrorism Act and the International Covenent on Civil and Political Rights (ICCRP). (Colombo Gazette)