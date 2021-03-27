Large gatherings to be prohibited during the Sinhala and Tamil New Year

Large gatherings will be prohibited during the Sinhala and Tamil New Year, the Government said.

State Minister of Primary Health Care, Epidemics and COVID Disease Control, Dr. Sudarshani Fernandopulle told Daily Mirror that so far no decision has been taken to enforce travel restrictions during the Sinhala and Tamil New Year holidays.

However, she said that large gatherings will be prohibited to ensure there is no spread of the coronavirus.

The State Minister said that the public will be urged to ensure existing health guidelines are strictly followed during the holidays.

She said the Government is not keen to enforce travel restrictions as that would prevent families from being united during the festival.

As was reported on Daily Mirror yesterday, the Police, together with the health authorities, are to issue a set of guidelines to the public ahead of the Sinhala and Tamil New Year.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana had said that the guidelines will focus on the manner in which the public can move around during the New Year.

DIG Ajith Rohana warned that the threat of the coronavirus pandemic still exists in Sri Lanka.

As a result, he said the health guidelines must continue to be strictly followed to ensure the virus does not spread.