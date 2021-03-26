Two teachers arrested for giving arms training to children

Two teachers have been arrested for giving arms training to school children.

The arrest was made on the advise of Attorney General Dappula De Livera.

Attorney General’s Coordinating Officer Nishara Jayaratne said that the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) arrested the two teachers.

The teachers were attached to a madrasa school in Puttlam.

Minister of Public Security Rear Admiral (Rtd) Sarath Weerasekara had said recently that there are over 2000 madrasas in Sri Lanka.

He said that madrasas which violate the National education policy will be banned.

The Minister said that Muslim groups and organisations are supportive of his decision.

Weerasekara said that over 1000 madrasas in Sri Lanka will be banned. (Colombo Gazette)