Two more suspects arrested over links to extremism

Two more suspects have been arrested over links to extremism, the Police said today.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that the two suspects were arrested by the Terrorism Investigations Division (TID).

One suspect is a 46-year-old man who was deported from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in December last year.

The other suspect was arrested in Batticaloa and was identified as a close associate of the mastermind of the Easter Sunday attacks Zahran Hashim. (Colombo Gazette)