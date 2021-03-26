Sri Lanka to clear issues with Sinopharm after stocks arrive

By Easwaran Rutnam

Sri Lanka will look to clear outstanding issues with the manufacturer of China’s Sinopharm vaccine after stocks arrive next week, the Government said today.

State Minister of Production, Supply and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals, Professor Channa Jayasumana said that the Chinese Embassy had informed him the vaccines will arrive soon.

He said if there are no flight delays they hope to receive the vaccines on 31st March.

Professor Channa Jayasumana said Sri Lanka hopes to receive 600,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine.

However, he said that the vaccines have not yet been cleared to be used in Sri Lanka.

He said that talks will be held using zoom technology with the manufacturer to clear some outstanding issues over the vaccine.

The Minister said that once all issues are cleared the vaccine will be used in Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka’s Ambassador to China, Dr. Palitha Kohona said last week that the Embassy had talks with two major vaccine manufacturers in China, including Sinopharm.

He said that, eventually the Chinese Government offered 300,000 vaccines as a gift to Sri Lanka.

Dr. Palitha Kohona said that China had later offered another 300,000 vaccines to Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)