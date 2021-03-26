Several areas in Jaffna isolated after Covid infections soar

By our Jaffna correspondent

Several areas in Jaffna have been placed under isolation from today for 10 days after Covid infections saw a rapid increase.

Health authorities said that all the shops near the Jaffna hospital and main bus stand have been

The main Jaffna bus stand and several roads around the Jaffna town have been shut.

Officials said that around 77 people tested positive for the coronavirus in Jaffna yesterday (Thursday).

Local officials have also banned weddings, gatherings and other events in Jaffna until further notice.

Restrictions have also been imposed on the number of people attending funerals in Jaffna.

Local officials said that restrictions have also been imposed on unnecessary movements by the public in Jaffna.

The restrictions have been imposed just days ahead of the Sinhala and Tamil New Year which is usually widely celebrated in Jaffna.

Just yesterday, the Police said that a set of guidelines will be issued to the public ahead of the Sinhala and Tamil New Year.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that the guidelines will focus on the manner in which the public can move around during the New Year.

The Police Spokesman said that the public have begun to prepare to celebrate the Sinhala and Tamil New Year.

DIG Ajith Rohana, however, warned that the threat of the coronavirus pandemic still exists in Sri Lanka.

He said that the health guidelines must continue to be strictly followed to ensure the virus does not spread.

He also said that Police operations are currently continuing to apprehend anyone violating the existing quarantine laws. (Colombo Gazette)