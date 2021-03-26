Ravi Karunanayake further remanded over bond scam

Former Minister Ravi Karunanayake has been further remanded until the 31st of March over the treasury bond scam.

Karunanayake and six others were ordered by the Trial-at-Bar to remain behind bars in connection to the second bond auction case.

The second case is connected to the Central Bank treasury bond auction held from March 29 to March 31, 2016.

Karunanayake and the other suspects are accused of misappropriating funds to the value of Rs. 1.5 billion during the auction.

Karunanayake was arrested on 17th March, after Attorney General (AG) Dappula de Livera had filed indictments before the trial-at-bar hearing the case on the bond scam.

Two trial-at-bars were appointed in February to hear the cases filed on the two bond auctions linked to the Central Bank bond scam. (Colombo Gazette)