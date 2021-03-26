Johnston Fernando acquitted in Sathosa bribery case

Minister Johnston Fernando has been acquitted in a Sathosa bribery case.

The Colombo Chief Magistrate today ordered the release of Fernando and two others accused in the case.

Former Sathosa Chairman Eraj Fernando, and Former Director of Operations at Sathosa Mohamed Shakeer are the other two who had been ordered to be released.

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption had filed the case against Fernando and the two others, accusing them of misusing 153 Sathosa workers for political activity.

They were accused of causing a loss of Rs. 40 million to the state. (Colombo Gazette)