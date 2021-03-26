Guidelines to be issued ahead of Sinhala, Tamil New Year

By Easwaran Rutnam

The Police, together with the health authorities, are to issue a set of guidelines to the public ahead of the Sinhala and Tamil New Year.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that the guidelines will focus on the manner in which the public can move around during the New Year.

“We hope to issue the guidelines soon related to public movements during the Sinhala and Tamil New Year,” he said.

The Police Spokesman said that the public have begun to prepare to celebrate the Sinhala and Tamil New Year.

DIG Ajith Rohana, however, warned that the threat of the coronavirus pandemic still exists in Sri Lanka.

He said that the health guidelines must continue to be strictly followed to ensure the virus does not spread.

He also said that Police operations are currently continuing to apprehend anyone violating the existing quarantine laws.