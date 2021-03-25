Tamil MP says Muslims a target despite supporting State during war

A Tamil Member of Parliament says Muslims in Sri Lanka have become a target despite supporting the Government during the war.

Tamil National People’s Front leader Gajendrakumar Ponnambalam told Parliament today that the Muslim political leadership supported the Government during the war against the LTTE.

Ponnambalam said that the Muslim political leadership has been, to a great extent, supportive of the Sri Lankan State.

“The Tamil people were annoyed and upset with the fact that fellow Tamil speaking brethren chose to take the side of the State when they knew Tamil people were being marginalised,” he said.

He said that the Muslim community has also been working with the intelligence services.

However, he said that since the end of the war the Muslim community had become a target and were discriminated against.

He said that the situation has reached to a level where some Muslims are now being radicalised as they have become victims.

Ponnambalam said that when a community that was supportive of the State becomes a target they are bound to be radicalised. (Colombo Gazette)