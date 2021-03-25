Sri Lanka to continue engaging with UN agencies

Sri Lanka will continue engaging with United Nations agencies, despite the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) adopting a resolution on Sri Lanka, Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena told Parliament today.

He said that the Government has rejected the resolution and had already informed its withdrawal from an earlier document tabled at the Council co-sponsored by the former Government.

“Sri Lanka will continue to engage with UN agencies,” the Foreign Minister told Parliament.

He also tabled the resolution and details of the co-sponsors of the document in Parliament.

Dinesh Gunawardena said that the resolution co-sponsored by the former Government was a “great betrayal”.

Gunawardena insisted that the new resolution did not have majority support at the Council.

“Sri Lanka considers the resolution as unwarranted. This resolution against Sri Lanka is illegal,” he told Parliament

Gunawardena said that Sri Lanka is a sovereign State and will protect that sovereignty.

The Minister also dismissed concerns raised by the Council on elections in Sri Lanka.

He said the Government will address accountability issues in Sri Lanka through a domestic mechanism.

The UN will begin the process to closely monitor Sri Lanka after the resolution on Sri Lanka was adopted by the UN Human Rights Council on Tuesday.

As part of the resolution, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) is to appoint legal advisors and criminal investigations on Sri Lanka.

The resolution has called on the Office of the High Commissioner to enhance its monitoring and reporting on the situation of human rights in Sri Lanka, including on progress in reconciliation and accountability.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet has also been told to present an oral update to the Human Rights Council at its forty-eighth session, and a written update at its forty-ninth session and a comprehensive report that includes further options for advancing accountability at its fifty-first session, both to be discussed in the context of an interactive dialogue.

OHCHR will collect, consolidate, analyse and preserve information and evidence and to develop possible strategies for future accountability processes for gross violations of human rights or serious violations of international humanitarian law in Sri Lanka, advocate for victims and survivors, and support relevant judicial and other proceedings, including in Member States with competent jurisdiction. (Colombo Gazette)