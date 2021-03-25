India temporarily halts Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine exports

There have been no exports from India since Thursday, according to the foreign ministry’s website.

“Everything else has taken a backseat, for the time being at least,” one source at the ministry told Reuters news agency. “No exports, nothing [until] the India situation stabilises.”

There has been no official comment from the government or the SII on the decision.

The SII – the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer – has already delayed shipments of the AstraZeneca jab to the UK, Brazil, Saudi Arabia and Morocco.

Last week, the BBC reported that a delivery of five million doses had been held up by four weeks.