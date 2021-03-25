India seeks progress on talks with Sri Lanka to address fishermen issue

India has sought progress on talks with Sri Lanka to address the fishermen issue.

The Indian High Commission in Colombo said that it has been informed about the apprehension of 54 Indian fishermen and five boats from India by the Sri Lanka Navy on the night of 24 March 2021.

“We reiterate that issues associated with Indian fishermen are to be dealt in a humanitarian manner,” the High Commission said.

It said that providing immediate consular access and emergency supplies to apprehended fishermen are of prime importance.

“We are working with Government of Sri Lanka for expeditiously securing consular access for these fishermen,” the Indian High Commission said.

The High Commission noted that bilateral mechanisms are in place to comprehensively address all matters related to fisheries.

“It may be recalled that the Fourth meeting of the Secretary-level JWG was held on 30 December 2020 through virtual mode,” the Indian High Commission said.

India noted that follow-up measures on the basis of discussions which took place during the meeting need to be taken forward quickly. (Colombo Gazette)