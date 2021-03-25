Catholic private schools in Colombo to open on 5 April

All Catholic private and international schools in Colombo will open on 5 April.

The Colombo Catholic Archdiocese said that Catholic private and international schools, except for Grades 5, 11 and 13, will open on April 5 and not on Monday, 29th March.

Schools in the Western Province have been given approval to resume for all grades from Monday (29th).

Education Minister G. L. Peiris told reporters yesterday that the Ministry of Health has granted the approval.

Most grades in schools in the Western Province were closed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Education Minister said that schools will be closed for the April New year holidays as usual and will resume after the festive season.

Education Minister G.L. Peiris further announced that preschools in the Western Province will also reopen on Monday, 29th March. (Colombo Gazette)