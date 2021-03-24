Western Province Schools given approval to resume for all grades from Monday

Schools in the Western Province have been given approval to resume for all grades from Monday (29th).

Education Minister G. L. Peiris told reporters today that the Ministry of Health has granted the approval.

Most grades in schools in the Western Province were closed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Minister Peiris said initially only grades 05,11 and 13 of schools in the Western Province reopened for academic activities last month.

He said however, it was decided that all grades of the schools in the Province require to be reopened completely.

Stating that as schools in other Provinces had already commenced academic activities, it was essential to completely reopen schools in the Western Province as well.

Minister Peiris said the Director General of Health Services had issued a written approval yesterday permitting the reopening of all grades of schools in the Province.

Fresh guidelines have been formulated by the Health Ministry for the resumption of academic activities in schools in the Western Province.

With the reopening of schools in the Western Province on Monday, all schools in the country will have completely resumed academic activities, he said.

The Education Minister said the Ministry is prepared for the resumption of academic activities for the remaining grades of schools in the Western Province.

He added that schools will be closed for the April New year holidays as usual and will resume after the festive season.

Education Minister G.L. Peiris further announced that preschools in the Western Province will also reopen on Monday, 29th March.

He said the Health Ministry has granted permission to also resume preschools along with schools in the Western province.

Preschools were closed following the second coronavirus outbreak in Sri Lanka in October 2020. (Colombo Gazette)