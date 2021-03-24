Wedding Show 2021 at Hikka Tranz by Cinnamon to unveil exclusive wedding packages!

Hikka Tranz by Cinnamon, the iconic beachfront resort of Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts – Sri Lanka’s leading hospitality brand, is set to host a wedding exhibition on March 28, 2021 at the resort in Hikkaduwa along with multiple vendors and suppliers who are experts in the wedding industry.

Visitors to the resort on the day of the wedding show will be able to enjoy exciting discounts on wedding, engagement and honeymoon packages when they confirm their bookings at the event. Attendees will also get to experience first-hand the variety of tasting menus, throughout the day, including personalized tours of the ballroom, beach wedding area and garden wedding areas, whilst meeting with the creme de la creme of Sri Lanka’s wedding suppliers and event planners.

Hikka Tranz by Cinnamon, General Manager – Lankesha Ponnamperuma stated: “As we host our first wedding exhibition for the year, we look forward to welcoming attendees to experience the Cinnamon Island Weddings offering, whilst being able to tour our indoor and outdoor wedding venues. The event offers the prime opportunity to pair potential couples who have dreamt of a Hikkaduwa beach wedding with their perfect menu, wedding planner, event suppliers and of course their dream venue. Our wedding show offers the perfect platform for attendees to plan and confirm their wedding day wishes in ease, comfort and confidence.”

The Wedding Exhibition to be held at Hikka Tranz by Cinnamon will be the first in a series of events to be held annually – showcasing the epitome of destination and island weddings in Sri Lanka as offered by Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts through the ‘Cinnamon Island Weddings’ offering. The event is expected to provide for couples to plan the most captivating of weddings in Sri Lanka.

Hikka Tranz by Cinnamon is located along the pristine beach of Hikkaduwa, Sri Lanka – offering a stylish, modern ambience throughout the property, consisting of one hundred fifty [150] sea-view rooms, three [03] themed restaurants including a speciality crab restaurant and three [03] bars; a lagoon-style pool and a kids’ pool, plus a Balinese spa. The property is scheduled to open in July 2021 after undergoing a period of enhancements and upgrades to facilities. The unique opportunity allows for guests to view the best of Banquet Halls in the Galle area, whilst receiving information on Hikkaduwa Wedding Packages.