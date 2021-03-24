UN needs $2,8 million to implement new resolution  

By Easwaran Rutnam

The United Nations (UN) says it would require more funds to implement the resolution on Sri Lanka.

Director of Programme Planning and Budget Division at the UN, Johannes Huisman said that the funds required to implement the new resolution on Sri Lanka is not in the budget for the year 2021.

In a letter to Goro Onojima, the Secretary of the Human Rights Council, Huisman said that the related provisions in the resolution have not been included under the programme budget for the year 2021 nor in the proposed programme budget for the year 2022.

Accordingly, he said draft resolution A/HRC/46/L.1/Rev.1, would require an additional one-time requirement of $2,856,300, including $736,500 under section 24, Human rights, of the programme budget for 2021, and $55,400 under section 2, General Assembly and Economic and Social Council affairs and conference management, and $2,064,400 under section 24, Human rights, of the programme budget for 2022.

These requirements, in accordance with established procedures, would be brought to the attention of the General Assembly, at its 76th session, in the context of the annual report of the Secretary-General on the revised estimates resulting from resolutions and decisions adopted by the Human Rights Council during 2021.

Under the terms of operative paragraphs 6 and 16 of resolution A/HRC/46/L.1/Rev.1, the Human Rights Council would recognize the importance of preserving and analysing evidence relating to violations and abuses of human rights and related crimes in Sri Lanka with a view to advancing accountability.

The Council will also strengthen the capacity of the Office of the High Commissioner to collect, consolidate, analyse and preserve information and evidence and to develop possible strategies for future accountability processes for gross violations of human rights or serious violations of international humanitarian law in Sri Lanka, advocate for victims and survivors, and support relevant judicial and other proceedings, including in Member States with competent jurisdiction. (Colombo Gazette)