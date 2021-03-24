Suspect arrested in Vavuniya for hacking into US bank accounts

A suspect has been arrested in Vavuniya for hacking into US bank accounts and stealing money.

The Police said the suspect had managed to transfer huge sums of money from foreign bank accounts, including several in the US.

The 29-year-old suspect had been arrested after a complaint had been received over the hacking.

The money had been transferred into a bank account operated under his name in Sri Lanka.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) had received complaints of bank accounts being hacked.

The CID is conducting further investigations into hacking incidents following complaints received by Visa International.

The Police Spokesman said that 36 suspects had been arrested in the past for hacking into bank accounts. (Colombo Gazette)