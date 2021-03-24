Sri Lanka claims to have backing of Security Council

The Government today claimed that it has the backing of a majority of members with veto powers at the United Nations Security Council.

Cabinet co-spokesman Minister Keheliya Rambukwella mentioned this when responding to a question raised by a reporter on the recently adopted United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) resolution on Sri Lanka.

Minister Rambukwella told reporters today that the UNHRC does not have the power to enforce the resolution, but can only take decisions pertaining to individual states.

The Minister said he believes the UNHRC will not resort to such a measure just yet, but may submit the adopted resolution to the UN Security Council.

He pointed out that the UN Security Council can take against Sri Lanka.

However he said that Sri Lanka has the backing of a majority of the Security Council members.

He also said that there is a misunderstanding with regards to the content of the resolution.

Minister Rambukwella said there are issues with regard to the content of the resolution which is based on credible evidence.

“We need to see from who the evidence had been collected, is it the Dispora? Will the statement of President of the UK all party British-Sri Lanka Parliamentary group Lord Naseby be considered? The daily despatches provided by UK military attaché Col. Anton Gash will be considered? Various such statements and evidences have been received. Therefore, there is a blatant gap between the actual facts and credible evidence,” he explained.

Minister Rambukwella further insisted that there was an exaggeration between actual facts and credible evidence.

The Cabinet co-spokesman said the Government will address these issues prior to the UN Security Council session in September.

Resolution A/HRC/46/L.1 on Sri Lanka was adopted at the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva yesterday with 22 voting for, 11 against it and 14 abstentions. (Colombo Gazette)