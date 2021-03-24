Sputnik to be used in selected areas

The Russian manufactured ‘Sputnik V’ COVID-19 vaccine will be administered to allocated zones.

Cabinet co-spokesman Minister Keheliya Rambukwella told reporters today that people approved to receive the vaccine, will receive both doses of the same vaccine.

Stating that the first and second dose of the vaccine cannot be mixed, the Minister said people receiving the Sputnik V vaccine, will received the same for the second jab.

He further said 7 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine have been ordered from Russia.

Minister Rambukwella said the doses will be utilized to vaccinate 3 million people in Sri Lanka.

He said the doses ordered so far are sufficient to provide the necessary two jabs for the public.

The Minister said the vaccine will be administered under a systematic vaccination programme.

Commenting on the Chinese manufactured ‘Sinopharm’ COVID-19 vaccine, he said Sri Lank is yet to receive legal clearance to acquire the vaccine.

The Cabinet co-spokesman said Sri Lanka can only administer the vaccine after receiving the necessary legal clearance.

Minister Keheliya Rambukwella said the clearance has to be obtained from the World Health Organization and other related institutions.

He further told reporters that a decision on whether to administer it to Chinese residents in Sri Lanka or locals will be drawn based on the legal clearance. (Colombo Gazette)