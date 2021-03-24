Seylan Kedella Construction Expo 2021 to be held at BMICH from 26 to 28 March

Seylan Bank, the Bank with a Heart, will be the official banking partner at the largest construction and home decor trade show of the year, Kedella Construction Expo 2021. The exhibition will take place at the Sirimavo Bandaranaike Memorial Exhibition Centre on the 26th, 27th and 28th of March.

Organized by Asia Exhibitions & Conventions (Pvt) Ltd for the 14th consecutive year, the exhibition will consist of approximately over 200 stalls, featuring a wide range of exhibitors including Household Appliances, Home Decorations, Real Estate, Landscaping, Furniture, Tiles, Granite Traders, Bathroom Fittings, Kitchenware, Electrical Goods, Paints, Wall Design Traders, Ceiling Decorators, Lighting, Home Drapers and Banking and Insurance.

Seylan Bank will provide financial solutions and advice to eager consumers looking for financial assistance, allowing them to make their housing dreams a reality. The bank will offer services ranging from Housing Loans, Personal Loans and Credit Cards with the most competitive interest rates and payment plans in the market. The bank will also deploy a mobile ATM near the main hall of the event premises, ensuring customers had easy access to carry out cash withdrawals and check their account balances at any given time during the 3-day long exhibition.