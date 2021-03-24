Political parties with racial or religious names will not be registered in future, the Election Commission said today.

The Commission will also look to amend the names of registered political parties with racial or religious names in consultation with the respective parties.

A number of minority political parties with names of a race or religion are registered in Sri Lanka.

A political party is treated as a recognized political party for the purpose of elections under Section 7 of the Parliamentary Elections Act No 1 of 1981 as amended by Parliamentary Elections (Amendments) Act No 58 of 2009.

The Elections Commission publishes a newspaper notice before January 31 every year (if the law has not directed otherwise) calling for applications.

However, if an election is announced during the month of January, the notice is published after the lapse of 30 days from the date of the election. (Colombo Gazette)