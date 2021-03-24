Operation to detect worn out tyres on vehicles suspended

An operation launched by the Police to inspect vehicles operating on the streets with worn out tyres has been temporarily suspended.

Cabinet co-spokesman Minister Keheliya Rambukwella said that Transport Minister Gamini Lokuge had pointed out issues faced by the National Transport Board, issues surrounding worn out tyres, and the shortage of tyres in the local market during the Cabinet meeting held yesterday (Tuesday).

Reporters raised questions on the shortage of tyres due to the ban imposed on the importation of non-essential goods as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Minister Rambukwella said the Government will study and review the matter.

He explained that the supply and demand of tyres will be monitored and reviewed in order to ascertain the requirements in the local market.

Minister Keheliya Rambukwella said a final decision will be taken in this regard after studying these aspects.

He added that therefore, the special operation launched by the Police on Monday (22) to inspect worn out tyres has been temporarily suspended.

Speaking on the special operation, Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said operating vehicles on the streets with worn out tyres is one of the causes for road accidents.

DIG Rohana said that operating vehicles on the streets with worn out tyres is illegal and a fine of Rs. 3500 can be imposed for operating vehicles with such tyres. (Colombo Gazette)