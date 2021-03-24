OHCHR to appoint investigators, legal advisors on Sri Lanka

By Easwaran Rutnam

The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) is to appoint legal advisors and criminal investigations on Sri Lanka.

The UN will begin the process to closely monitor Sri Lanka after the resolution on Sri Lanka was adopted by the UN Human Rights Council yesterday (Tuesday).

OHCHR is also looking to recruit 12 new employees to work on Sri Lanka.

Among them are legal advisors with experience in international criminal justice and/or criminal investigations and prosecutions to coordinate the team and oversee an information and evidence collection strategy, analysts, two investigators/human rights officers and victim support officers.

The resolution has called on the Office of the High Commissioner to enhance its monitoring and reporting on the situation of human rights in Sri Lanka, including on progress in reconciliation and accountability.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet has also been told to present an oral update to the Human Rights Council at its forty-eighth session, and a written update at its forty-ninth session and a comprehensive report that includes further options for advancing accountability at its fifty-first session, both to be discussed in the context of an interactive dialogue.

OHCHR will collect, consolidate, analyse and preserve information and evidence and to develop possible strategies for future accountability processes for gross violations of human rights or serious violations of international humanitarian law in Sri Lanka, advocate for victims and survivors, and support relevant judicial and other proceedings, including in Member States with competent jurisdiction. (Colombo Gazette)