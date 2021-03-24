Legal action sought on Wimal for promoting smoking

By Indika Sri Aravinda

Legal action has been sought on Minister Wimal Weerawansa for promoting smoking.

The Attorney General and Police have been requested to investigate and take appropriate action.

Minister Weerawansa had recently attended the launch of a locally manufactured cinnamon-based cigarette with ayurvedic components to the local market.

The National Authority on Tobacco and Alcohol (NATA) had thereafter warned that legal action is to be taken against the cinnamon-based cigarette brand which was promoted by Minister Weerawansa.

The Legal Head of NATA, Viraj Bandaranayake told Colombo Gazette that launching the cigarette without obtaining approval from the necessary state institution was a violation of the law.

He said the Ayurveda Department and the Health Ministry have informed NATA that they had not granted approval for the cinnamon-based cigarette. (Colombo Gazette)