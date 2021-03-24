JAT Holdings appoints Dharshan Munidasa as brand ambassador for SEA

JAT Holdings recently appointed Dharshan Munidasa, the renowned Sri Lankan chef and restaurateur, as the brand ambassador for SEA – an iconic luxury German Kitchen brand represented by JAT Holdings. This partnership was officiated at an exclusive event held at the SEA Kitchen Studio at the JAT Holdings Head Office recently.

As a world-renowned Sri Lankan chef-restaurateur, Dharshan Munidasa has been the personality and driving force behind the success of the Ministry of Crab and Nihonbhashi, two Sri Lankan restaurant brands that have a distinct global presence. The Ministry of Crab has expanded in Shanghai, Manila, Mumbai, Bangkok and the Maldives, whilst Nihonbhashi is present in the Maldives.

Moreover, Mr. Munidasa is the only Sri Lankan to have two of his restaurants ranked amongst Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants, along with a repute for his innovative thinking, revolutionary efforts in transforming Sri Lanka’s gastronomic landscape and in being an instrumental role in putting Sri Lanka on the global culinary map.

“Dharshan is globally recognised and acclaimed for his exceptional skills and innovations in transforming the culinary landscape in Sri Lanka. As a veteran in the industry, we identified Dharshan as an influential and perfect strategic fit in representing SEA Kitchens. SEA is a unique, contemporary and luxury modular kitchen design brand that adheres to superior German quality standards and longevity. With a 99-year-old legacy behind its name, SEA Kitchens are targeted at a discerning, upmarket clientele in Sri Lanka who seek luxury bespoke, exclusive designs that seamlessly integrate with the overall interior designs at home. Therefore, we truly believe that Dharshan personally possesses the attributes and values that perfectly resonate with the SEA brand and its target audience, making him an ideal representative and ambassador of the brand” stated Aelian Gunawardene, Founder/ Managing Director, JAT Holdings.

Commenting on this exclusive collaboration with JAT, Mr. Munidasa stated “Kitchens are the most important space in your home. It is where you prepare your meals and it is a space where you can spend quality time with family and friends, whilst enjoying a home-cooked meal. Therefore, it is important that one carefully pays attention to the functionality and quality of the material used on your pantry top, ensuring it has sufficient storage and space consistent with the requirements of Sri Lankan cooking. SEA Kitchens provide state of the art designs, storage space and are most importantly made with quality material that is durable with the weather conditions and climate in Sri Lanka”.

SEA Kitchens are exclusively distributed and marketed by JAT Holdings in Sri Lanka. Customers are welcome to visit the SEA Experience Centres at the One Galle Face Mall and at the JAT Head Office in Thalawathugoda.