Government urged to increase PCR tests

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

The health authorities have been urged to increase the number of PCR tests conducted per day across Sri Lanka.

The Public Health Inspectors (PHI) Association Secretary M. Baalasooriya told Colombo Gazette that health authorities have been further requested not to solely depend on the COVID-19 vaccination process.

He said PCR tests have been drastically reduced due to the increase in the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine to the public.

Pointing out that only 5000-6000 PCR tests are being conducted per day at present, Baalasooriya said a request has been made to increase it to 10,000 tests per day, as before.

The PHI Association Secretary said however, the Health Ministry is yet to respond to their requests.

Baalasooriya further said there is fear that issues with the current Covid containment practice and reduction of PCR tests due to the dependency on the vaccination programme could lead to a third wave of the virus in the country.

He said currently the public are gearing up for the upcoming April New Year festive season.

Baalasooriya pointed out that due to a lack of restrictions during the festive season and reduced PCR tests more new clusters could emerge causing the third wave of the coronavirus.

He urged the public to cooperate with PHI officers during this period and to strictly adhere to the health guidelines at public places, especially during the upcoming festive season. (Colombo Gazette)