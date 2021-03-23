US among over 40 co-sponsors of resolution on Sri Lanka

The United States is among over 40 co-sponsors of the resolution on Sri Lanka which was adopted by the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva today.

While the US is not a member of the council with voting rights, it can sign as a co-sponsor.

The resolution has so far been co-sponsored by Albania, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Cyprus, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland,France, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malawi, Malta, Marshall Islands, Montenegro, Netherlands, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, San Marino, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and United States of America.

The resolution, titled ‘Promoting reconciliation, accountability and human rights in Sri Lanka’ requests the Office of the High Commissioner to enhance its monitoring and reporting on the situation of human rights in Sri Lanka, including on progress in reconciliation and accountability, and to present an oral update to the Human Rights Council at its forty-eighth session, and a written update at its forty-ninth session and a comprehensive report that includes further options for advancing accountability at its fifty first session, both to be discussed in the context of an interactive dialogue.

It further calls upon the Government of Sri Lanka to protect civil society actors, including human rights defenders, to investigate any attacks and to ensure a safe and enabling environment in which civil society can operate free from hindrance, surveillance, insecurity and threat of reprisals.

It also requests the Government of Sri Lanka to review the Prevention of Terrorism Act, and ensure that any legislation on combating terrorism complies fully with the State’s international human rights and humanitarian law obligations.

The resolution also urges the Government of Sri Lanka to foster freedom of religion or belief and pluralism by promoting the ability of all religious communities to manifest their religion, and to contribute openly and on an equal footing to society.

The resolution on Sri Lanka was adopted at the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva today with 22 voting for, 11 against it and 14 abstentions. (Colombo Gazette)