Three Landmark LEED Certifications for Star Garments Group including Sri Lanka’s first LEED (V4) Platinum building

Star Garments Group (“Star”), a leading global apparel manufacturing company announced LEED Platinum and Gold certifications for several of its facilities. The 3 facilities awarded, namely, Star Garments Koggala (LEED Gold), Star Garments Innovation Center (LEED Platinum), and Star Fashion Clothing Galle (Platinum) are testament to the organization’s commitment to environmental sustainability and the adoption of sustainable business practices throughout its operations. The certification also makes Star Garment’s Innovation Center the first LEED platinum certified building in Sri Lanka under the latest LEED version (V4).

LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) is the most widely used green building rating system in the world. Available for all building types, LEED provides a framework for healthy, highly efficient, and cost-saving green buildings. LEED certification is a globally recognized symbol of sustainability achievement and leadership. LEED helps investors implement management practices that prioritize building efficiency, decrease operational costs, increase asset value, and ensure productivity, comfort, health, and wellbeing for occupants.

Speaking about the accolade Mr. A. Sukumaran, Managing Director of the Star Garments Group, stated “At Star we believe, it is our unbound duty to adhere to innovative and environmentally sustainable business practices. It is imperative that we as a responsible global collective make effective change towards positive climate action”.

The Star Innovation Center, in Katunayake became South Asia’s first passive house concept building in 2017. The facility also won a merit award for sustainability at the AIA New York design awards held in 2020. The recent accolade comes with the proven 40%+ reductions in energy cost compared to a baseline building, 45%+ reductions in occupant potable water consumption, enhanced occupant comfort, higher productivity of occupants and in-built health and safety of the building occupants.

Concluding, Sukumaran, noted “We are honoured to receive these awards, as they further affirm the inherent ethical and responsible business practices deeply rooted in our business culture. We hope that this will act as a signifier for more corporate entities to re-evaluate the importance of sustainable operational practices.”

In addition, Star achieved its goal of becoming a CarbonNeutral® Company in early 2020, making it Sri Lanka’s first and only recipient to have all of its 14 facilities assessed and verified as net carbon neutral.