Sri Lanka says resolution failed to muster majority support

The Government says the resolution on Sri Lanka passed at the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) failed to muster majority support.

Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena said that the resolution was able to garner only 22 votes while 11 voted against it and 14 abstained.

He said that those who voted and abstained, showed that now was not the time for a country specific resolution.

The Foreign Minister especially thanked Japan and India who had also abstained from voting.

“This resolution was uncalled for,” he said.

Gunawardena said that no country specific resolution can be implemented without the support of the country concerned.

He said that Sri Lanka will take forward its domestic process to ensure reconciliation.(Colombo Gazette)