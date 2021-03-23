Speaker tells MPs to refrain from walking around during sessions

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana today told Parliamentarians to refrain from walking around during sessions.

He requested MPs to remain seated in their respective seats during the Parliament session.

Just after Parliament sessions began today some MPs were seen walking around and having discussions with others.

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana was alerted about this by Parliament officials.

The Speaker then instructed the MPs not to have side meetings when sessions are ongoing.

He also named some MPs telling them to go back to their seats. (Colombo Gazette)