Ravi further remanded over bond scam

Former Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake has been further remanded till tomorrow (24).

The Colombo High Court today further remanded the former Parliamentarian and seven others over the 2016 Central Bank bond scam.

Karunanayake was arrested on 17th March, after Attorney General (AG) Dappula de Livera had filed indictments before the trial-at-bar hearing the case on the bond scam.

The indictments were filed pertaining to the bond auctions conducted on the 29th and 31st of March 2016.

The trial-at-bar ordered that Karunanayake and seven others be remanded till today.

Two trial-at-bars were appointed in February to hear the cases filed on the two bond auctions linked to the Central Bank bond scam. (Colombo Gazette)