Konica Minolta Sri Lanka adds AccurioPrint C750i to its expanding portfolio

With continuous efforts in providing innovative digital print solutions, Konica Minolta Sri Lanka expanded its portfolio with the launch of its AccurioPrint C750i entry level production printer. Konica Minolta together with its distributor Reprographics Pvt Ltd installed the first unit of AccurioPrint C750i at Alston Stationery (Pvt) Ltd, one of the most trusted and reliable suppliers of quality stationery products in Sri Lanka and a leading print and copy service provider in the country.

AccurioPrint C750i is able to achieve outstanding print stability with Fiery Controller ensuring accuracy in colour reproduction, offering multiple colour management functions for short quantity print jobs. It is designed to meet all the functionality of a small-scale print shop or in-house printing, all combined into a single unit. They offer an entirely digitised workspace, providing smooth workflow and managed content services.

‘In today’s fast-paced and complex environment it is important for businesses to invest in technology that helps in achieving maximum efficiency in completing all office work quickly whilst building more convenient workflows with the full integration with cloud services. The AccurioPrint C750i achieves all this and more. We are ambitious to introduce more innovative solutions in the near future to Sri Lanka,’ said Francis Chua, Country Head of Sri Lanka, Konica Minolta Business Solutions.

Konica Minolta partners in Sri Lanka for this specific product include EWIS Peripherals (Pvt) Ltd and Reprographics (Pvt) Ltd.

The AccurioPrint C750i also comes with make-ready software AccurioPro Flux Essential. It uses Konica Minolta’s print controller that delivers powerful workflow benefits offering full compatibility with print engine on-board job control and editing.

Updated features of the AccurioPrint C750i include single-pass document scanning capabilities with a speed of up to 280 images per minute, finishing options including a tri-fold function, enhanced security and a customisable graphical user interface in addition to the expanded software options. It prints up to 70ppm in colour (75ppm mono) and has the media flexibility from 52gsm to 300gsm. The machine has a large 10.1-inch control panel with excellent visibility that is easy to operate for users who are used to working with tablets and smartphones. The panel can be easily adapted to customer requirements.

The AccurioPrint C750i is durable and has a solid build. It is also equipped with an innovative media sensor to automatically detect paper type and weight to reliably apply the right settings, guaranteeing an optimized output quality and minimising the need for operator intervention. New easy-to-use Apps include copy shadow removal, the ability to make 20-page booklets, more secure printing and an ID copy card capability.

Konica Minolta Business Solutions Asia is transforming the workplace of the future with its customer-centric solutions and hardware for the digitally connected world. It is committed to create new values for the society with its expertise. From information management to technology enabling tools, the solutions help businesses improve time to information, support mobility, and optimise business processes with workflow automation. Konica Minolta, Inc. has also been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index, one of the most prestigious global indices of ESG investment, for eight years in a row.