Government Information Department Director General resigns

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

The Director General of the Department of Government Information Nalaka Kaluwewa has resigned.

Media Minister Keheliya Rambukwella told Colombo Gazette that Kaluwewa had submitted his resignation recently.

The Minister said that Kaluwewa had submitted his resignation letter 3-4 days ago.

He said that Kaluwewa was likely to seek an appointment in another Government post.

A former Acting Additional Secretary of the Presidential Secretariat, Nalaka Kaluwewa, was appointed Acting Director General of Information in 2018. (Colombo Gazette)