Forty returnees test positive for Covid

Forty Sri Lankans who returned to the country have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Officials said that the 40 Sri Lankans were among 314 people who tested positive for the virus over a 24-hour period ending at 6am today.

Among the group, 274 people were detected from various parts of the country, with the highest number of infections being reported from the Trincomalee District.

Fifty-two (52) infected people were reported from the Trincomalee District, while 30 were reported from the Kalutara District, 29 from the Gampaha District, and 163 from the remaining Districts.

The detection was made after the health authorities conducted 5,983 PCR tests yesterday (Monday).

Sri Lanka has reported a total of 90, 513 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 87,057 recoveries and 2,905 still under medical care.

Nearly 10,692 persons are currently undergoing mandatory quarantine at 102 Government-run quarantine centres located across the country.

The death toll due to COVID-19 increased to 551, after five more deaths were reported yesterday.

The deaths were reported from the Galle, Weuda, Nugathalawa, Kadawatha, and Bandaragama.

Meanwhile, the Police have cautioned the public to remain vigilant during the upcoming April New Year festive season.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana requested the public to strictly adhere to the health guidelines when stepping outdoors during this period.

He urged the public to wear face masks when outdoors, maintain social distancing, and to wash their hands before entering and after exiting stores during the festive season.

DIG Ajith Rohana said a total of 3,386 people have been arrested for violating the Quarantine Law since October 2020, while legal action has been filed against 3,350 from among them. (Colombo Gazette)