Fashion Bug brings something new to Maharagama

Kick-starting Avurudu celebrations, Fashion Bug introduces a new look for their Maharagama branch, opening the newly refurbished branch to the public on 20th March 2021. As one of their main branches with a large, loyal client base, Fashion Bug’s decision to surprise their customers with a brand new look is eagerly awaited.

Gracing the celebration of Fashion Bug’s new look were Dr. Anil Jasinghe, Secretary to the Ministry of Environment as Chief Guest, celebrity guest Geethma Bandara and guests of honor, partners, suppliers and customers.

Located at 126, High Level Road, Maharagama, Fashion Bug is one of the more popular fashion destinations in Maharagama. With over 25 years of experience in the industry, Fashion Bug is ushering in a new look for Maharagama with this face lift of the branch as well as a new experience in shopping with Fashion Bug. Their undeniable journey of changing lifestyles is evidenced in their refurbishment of the Maharagama branch to include more fashion choice, more comfort and space while shopping to provide the optimum shopping experience for their customers.

With a wide range of clothing opportunities for ladies, gents and kids, for any occasion, be it office apparel, casual, party or sportswear, Fashion Bug has something new for everyone. A completely novel section has been added to the wide choice that Fashion Bug offers with school uniforms, school bags and a large range of stationary allowing customers to shop for all ‘Back to School’ necessities. Coupled with an array of accessories, gift items, household and lifestyle decorations, it is the perfect destination for all things fashionable, where one can experience a complete lifestyle shopping destination.

Speaking at the ceremony, Shabier Subian – Chief Executive Officer of Fashion Bug stated, “It’s time for something new! It’s no secret that due to unprecedented events, many of our clients seek something to add a little brightness and color in their lives. Our customers have always been our priority. Therefore, our new promise to our customers, is ‘Something New, Every day’. Let us be your silver lining, with something new for everyone, available every day at the closest Fashion Bug outlet to you. What better time to start this other than the Sinhala and Tamil New Year, where Fashion Bug can give you something new for the season? It’s a new step for Fashion Bug as we navigate the unexpected challenges we have experienced over the past couple of years. At the end of the day, our goal is to give the very best to our customers and live up to their standards as well as our own.”

Fueled by the drive to cater to the choices of their customers, Fashion Bug now presents – Something New, Every Day! A variety of new choices for your selection.